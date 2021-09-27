COLUMN: Rodgers finds just the right words after SNF win

For those of you around here who are Carolina Panthers fans, you’ve surely felt it, too. Maybe that old adage about defense winning championships still carries a little weight, eh? There’s a long way to go and the schedule only gets tougher from here, but 3-0 is 3-0 and that defense is for real, putting the bold font on those defense-heavy drafts and free agent periods of late.

Or maybe you’re like me, and you’re enjoying the Autumn Wind that’s starting to blow. The timeless voice of John Facenda is ringing in your ears as your Las Vegas Raiders are undefeated.

Sure, there have been umpteen bouts of heart palpitations and more than a handful of inflected diatribes hurled at the television — two overtime home games in three weeks, really guys? — but in the end, it’s been pillaging just for fun — and for wins.

“Professional football in America is a special game,” Facenda once narrated over NFL Films’ “A Chilling Championship.” “A unique game. ... The men who play it make it so.”

Couldn’t agree more, John.

Rodgers and the things he can do — the things he did do on Sunday night — are part of a special game, along with the other elite players who have reached the pinnacle of this sport.