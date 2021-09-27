COLUMN: Rodgers finds just the right words after SNF win

"How could you not be romantic about football?"@AaronRodgers12 on making the play in the final 37 seconds to win tonight's game against the 49ers. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/EsCoyxwhkk— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 27, 2021
You won’t find two people who perfectly agree about how Aaron Rodgers handled this past offseason, and he’s raised more than a few eyebrows with some of his dictums for patience from fans and the media in past press conferences and radio interviews.
But after a thrilling last-gasp Sunday Night Football victory over the San Francisco 49ers, 30-28, the polarizing Green Bay Packers quarterback had just the right words to cap off the day.
A sentence that any diehard gridiron fan can perfectly agree on:
“How can you not be romantic about football, man?” he asked, grinning and shaking his head.
Rodgers had just the right words, and he had the right throws, too. We’d seen it before — the 37 seconds (with no timeouts) the 49ers left the three-time NFL MVP was too much time — and there was only one way that game was going to end.
The NFL Films tune “Pony Soldiers” started playing in my head as Rodgers took the field and rifled a pair of perfect passes to stud wideout Davantae Adams and got the Packers into field goal range. Mason Crosby made sure it wasn’t all for naught with a 51-yard winning kick.
It was something special; something romantic, as Rodgers said. Football is still magical, isn’t it?
Each of the first three weeks of this NFL season have had that kind of sparkle. It has delivered the goods we’d been waiting for since February in the form of a whole lot of unpredictable fun.
For those of you around here who are Carolina Panthers fans, you’ve surely felt it, too. Maybe that old adage about defense winning championships still carries a little weight, eh? There’s a long way to go and the schedule only gets tougher from here, but 3-0 is 3-0 and that defense is for real, putting the bold font on those defense-heavy drafts and free agent periods of late.
Or maybe you’re like me, and you’re enjoying the Autumn Wind that’s starting to blow. The timeless voice of John Facenda is ringing in your ears as your Las Vegas Raiders are undefeated.
Sure, there have been umpteen bouts of heart palpitations and more than a handful of inflected diatribes hurled at the television — two overtime home games in three weeks, really guys? — but in the end, it’s been pillaging just for fun — and for wins.
“Professional football in America is a special game,” Facenda once narrated over NFL Films’ “A Chilling Championship.” “A unique game. ... The men who play it make it so.”
Couldn’t agree more, John.
Rodgers and the things he can do — the things he did do on Sunday night — are part of a special game, along with the other elite players who have reached the pinnacle of this sport.
If you’re a football fan, you don’t need me to tell you how great it is. But you can always be reminded of how it creates incredible moments that stick around in our minds forever.
Yes, professional football still is a special game. And boy, do I feel lucky to have it.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.