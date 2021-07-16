COLUMN: Some NASCAR silly season dominoes fall, others still stand

A series of silly season dominoes has fallen in the NASCAR Cup Series in recent days and weeks, giving us a somewhat-clearer picture of what the field will look like in 2022.
Most recently, the poorly kept secret of Team Penske rising star Austin Cindric landing that team’s flagship No. 2 Ford in Cup finally was announced, alongside the news that Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 Ford — essentially a fourth Penske car thanks to a technical alliance — will be filled by rookie Harrison Burton, poached from the Toyota developmental ranks.
Another ill-kept secret made clear was that Brad Keselowski is leaving Penske after more than a decade, a championship and dozens of wins. We’ve “known” to expect that for a couple months, as it has been made all but official that Keselowski will move to Roush Fenway Racing in an owner-driver role.
A couple other teams already have set their 2022 plans in motion. Xfinity Series mainstay Kaulig Racing is moving up to Cup fulltime in a big way with two cars after dabbling in the series the past couple years. Justin Haley will pilot one of the team’s Chevrolets on a fulltime basis while the other car will have A.J. Allmendinger for some races with the other events to be determined.
Trackhouse Racing, which made its debut as a single-car team this year with Daniel Suarez in the No. 99 Chevrolet, leapfrogged the charter-buying process by acquiring an entire team in Chip Ganassi Racing. Trackhouse will continue to field Suarez while its other car has not been filled.
Many of these moves have either displaced one driver or opened up an opportunity for another.
Let’s do some spitballing on how the rest of silly season might shake out.
Kurt Busch
Cup’s most recent winner and its 2004 champion is looking for a new home after the Ganassi sale, and he probably won’t have much trouble finding one. While Trackhouse says Busch is a candidate to come under their umbrella, there is another glaring option out there in 23XI Racing.
The Denny Hamlin- and Michael Jordan-owned enterprise, in its first season of racing, hasn’t been bashful about its desire to expand to two cars for 2022.
And likewise, Busch has name-dropped the organization as a possible landing spot while many reports and rumors have linked him to the team, as well, with a chance to join his younger brother in the Toyota camp.
Prediction: No. 32 Toyota for 23XI Racing.
Ross Chastain
Just when it seemed like Chastain had found a place to settle in, the Ganassi team was sold out from under him midseason.
His first fulltime Cup season has been uneven, with some pretty high highs and awfully low lows. But he has shown enough speed in Cup, combined with his accomplishments in the Xfinity and truck ranks, to justify more than just one year in a quality Cup ride.
The good news is Trackhouse has deemed him one of the top candidates to fill its second car in a potential lateral move over from Ganassi. That would give Trackhouse a solid future with a couple young wheelmen to help the organization grow and win.
Prediction: No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.
Matt DiBenedetto
From the sound of it, DiBenedetto was caught a little off-guard by the fact he won’t be returning to Wood Brothers Racing, setting up his move to a fourth different team in five seasons.
The driver also doesn’t sound too keen on the idea of dropping down to an Xfinity or truck series ride, despite the fact that he’s never won in any of the top three divisions. So, if he’s dead-set on staying in Cup, he might find his options to be pretty limited. Perhaps there is still room for him in the Ford camp, even if it marks a step down in equipment from where he is now.
Prediction: No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.
Ryan Newman
Unless, the new Roush-Keselowski collaboration finds a way to field three chartered cars in 2022, Newman is likely out of the underperforming No. 6 Ford after this season, and he has suggested he’d like to keep racing.
Like DiBenedetto, but for a different set of reasons, Newman might find quality work a little hard to come by. There’s no doubt Newman has had a solid career, but his prime was long ago and we’re 18 years removed from his best season.
But maybe there’s still room for him at Ford, too, for a fledgling team trying to establish itself as more than just a back-of-the-pack owner/driver operation.
Prediction: No. 78 Ford for Live Fast Motorsports.
GMS Racing
The champion truck series organization says it plans to go Cup racing in 2022, but details beyond that are scarce. It could be as a part-time or fulltime non-chartered car, or the team could pony up to snag a charter and go fulltime.
In any of those instances, the driver that makes the most sense already is in-house, has a title and wins for the team in trucks and brings family funding to make any such venture more viable.
Prediction: Sheldon Creed in the No. 26 Chevrolet.
Others stay put?
Another series of potential moves is contingent on veteran driver Aric Almirola and his sponsor, Smithfield. If the pork producer decides to give Almirola another year to prove he’s still a playoff-caliber driver in the Next Gen car, he’ll stay put in Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford.
That would probably mean Tyler Reddick would remain locked in for Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet and up the chances that Erik Jones would stick with Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Chevrolet, even as rumors abound of potential interconnected moves for those three drivers.
Another bowtie driver who may end up staying put is Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 47 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty, whose owner, Tad Geschickter, has indicated he has no plans to sell his team despite rumors to the contrary. It’s uncertain if the team would be willing to field teammate Ryan Preece in its No. 37 Chevrolet for a second straight year without a charter.
