COLUMN: Some NASCAR silly season dominoes fall, others still stand

Many of these moves have either displaced one driver or opened up an opportunity for another.

Let’s do some spitballing on how the rest of silly season might shake out.

Kurt Busch

Cup’s most recent winner and its 2004 champion is looking for a new home after the Ganassi sale, and he probably won’t have much trouble finding one. While Trackhouse says Busch is a candidate to come under their umbrella, there is another glaring option out there in 23XI Racing.

The Denny Hamlin- and Michael Jordan-owned enterprise, in its first season of racing, hasn’t been bashful about its desire to expand to two cars for 2022.

And likewise, Busch has name-dropped the organization as a possible landing spot while many reports and rumors have linked him to the team, as well, with a chance to join his younger brother in the Toyota camp.

Prediction: No. 32 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

Ross Chastain

Just when it seemed like Chastain had found a place to settle in, the Ganassi team was sold out from under him midseason.