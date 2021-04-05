COLUMN: When Bristol dust settles, could North Wilkesboro rise?

Now, we’ve heard things like that before and it’s going to cost a lot of money to bring the track back to life no matter the approach, but bringing it back as a dirt track could prove to be a little more practical and resurrecting it would be pretty popular with the traditional fan base no matter what, all while giving a nod to the speedway’s roots.

North Wilkesboro was dirt from the time it was built in 1946 and opened the following year — before NASCAR was even founded — up until the second half of 1957 when it was paved. The track hosted modified races its first two years before playing host to the first ever Cup season finale in 1949, when the series was known as the Strictly Stock division. Bob Flock won the race and Red Byron received the championship trophy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After again hosting one Cup race in 1950, NWS from that point on was the site of two races for NASCAR’s top division in every season except 1956 up until the track was abandoned at the end of 1996.

Speedway Motorsports and partner Bob Bahre each purchased 50% stakes in the track in 1995 and 1996, then used their new ownership to strip North Wilkesboro of its two Cup race dates and give them to SMI’s new Texas track and Bahre’s New Hampshire oval, marking its second date on the schedule.