Connelly Springs’ Pugh wins HPP Pro 4 race

Mason Pugh (No. 22) from Connelly Springs took the lead on the first lap and never looked back on his way to victory and the Pro 4 race at Morganton’s HorsePower Park late Saturday. Tim Bristol (No. 15) was second, Clay Ross (No. 44) crossed the line in third and Josh Hamby (No. 7H) was fourth.

Brian Carswell (No. 17) from Valdese made it two in a row in the Renegade division. Carswell and Jason Ledford (No. 14) battled for the first four laps before they tangled coming off turn 2, sending Ledford spinning. Ledford would later drop out with clutch problems, ending his bid for the win. Carswell would retake the lead with two laps remaining to secure the win when Ronnie Vassar (No. 77), who had led for six laps, slowed with engine problems. Todd Bolin (No. 40B) was second, T.J. Bolin (No. 40) was third, Vassar held on to finish fourth and Victor Durham (No. 15) was fifth.

Shane Harris (No. 38X) from Nebo led every lap on his way to victory in the Thunder Bomber race. Justin Austin (No. 1) finished second, followed in third by Chris Bivens (No. 18), Tim Moretz (No. 4) in fourth and the previous race’s winner, Ray Roland (No. 38), in fifth.

Nathan Walker (No. 22P) from Hamptonville had to work hard to win his second consecutive Crate Late Model race. Walker led the first three laps before his right front tire went flat, sending him to the pits. Walker battled back, coming from the rear over the course of eight laps before retaking the lead. He went on to take the checkered flag. Ronald Rhodes (No. 23) was second, Keith Hart (No. 81) was third and Mike Lemley (No. 41) finished fourth, followed in fifth by Matt Matteson (No. 86).

Shaun Peche (No. 0) from Kernersville led flag-to-flag, winning the hotly contested FWD race. Mike Stacy (No. 42M) worked hard to bring home a second-place finish. Danny Tate (No. D2) came from deep in the field to finish third, Sam McKinney (No. 007) was fourth and Kevin Roberts (No. 3) overcame a mid-race flat tire to finish fifth.

Joseph Seyk (No. 74) from Hiddenite won his third consecutive Young Guns event. David Bean (No. 417) led the first four laps before Seyk was able to get by and go on and take the checkered flag. Bean passed Jace Kerley (No. 9) on the last lap to finish second. Rusty Tate (No. D2) also got by Kerley for third. Kerley hung on to finish fourth and Holley Banks (No. 1) rounded out the top five.

HorsePower Park’s next race will be in two weeks on May 28, the same weekend the track will host the Bootleggers’ Bash.