County, city announce youth baseball and softball all-stars

The Burke County Recreation Department recently announced its 8U and 10U softball all-stars, and the Morganton Recreation Department released names for both its 10U baseball and softball rosters.

Representing the county at the 8U level are: Finley Duvall, Juliet Mann, Oleviah Hazelwood, Cailyn Messer, Serena Dellinger, Sophia Bradley, Piper Smith, Haley Chapman, Maci Chapman, Cadence Robinson, Dylan Boykin, Ivy Brown and Janiyah Benjamin.

The team is coached by Chris Duvall, Tamber Duvall, Josiah Brown and David Ebert and opens play in the Tarheel League District 1 tournament on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Reep Park vs. the winner of the Hildebran-Whitnel game from earlier that day.

The county’s 10U softball roster is comprised of Piper Ellis, Lydia Patton, Shelbi Thompson, Lainey Sparks, Aubry Smith, Braleigh Carswell, Malorie Messer, Abigail Ray, Kayleigh Woody, Brielle Hubler, Naevah Knox, Zaviera Deaton and Scarlet Carpenter and is coached by Brad Ellis, Dallas Patton, DJ Carswell and Corey Smith.

The city’s 10U softball all-stars are Ambria Baker, Madasin Brown, Alexia Chapman, Emma Fish, Amelia Hoover, Exzandria Horton, Rachel Mace, Olivia Mirtsching, Nadia Short, Raeghan Williams and Josie Young, coached by Roderick Horton and Jessica Hoover.