County holds 2021 planning meeting

The Burke County Parks and Recreation Department held a 2021 youth football planning meeting Wednesday night in preparation of the fall season.
The meeting was set up by Burke County Rec athletic director Wesley Hasson to release key dates for the 2021 season as well as to keep Burke County middle and high school football coaches informed and involved with the local youth league.
Some important fall dates that were announced include: Midget division weigh-ins (Sept. 1); Countywide youth jamboree (Sept. 11, at East Burke H.S.); Opening day of the regular season (Sept. 18); and playoffs (Nov. 13, 20).
“Although we still have a few months until we start, we’re very excited to get our dates set and released for the upcoming 2021 season and get the signup process started,” Hasson said. “Due to the pandemic, the fall of 2019 was the last time we had a regular youth football season in Burke County, and many Burke County youth football players and coaches are eager to get back on the field for a regular season.
“The county middle school and high school coaches are very supportive of our youth football program, which we really appreciate. It’s very positive and encouraging to our youth football players and coaches knowing that their future coaches are supportive of and involved in our youth program. The middle and high school coaches are always willing to help us in any way, whether it be attending a meeting, working youth camps or us using one of their facilities for a youth football game.”
Additionally, the County Rec announced a free countywide youth football camp that will be run by the county’s middle school and high school football coaches along with their staff and players. The camp is for ages 5 to 11 and will be Aug. 28 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at Freedom High.
Hasson noted that youth gridiron participation numbers have decreased in recent years across the county. They were at a record-low in the spring, though that was to be expected amid the pandemic and with the season postponed from its normal fall slot by about six months.
“We’re just trying to get people working together from the high school level on down to the youth level,” Hasson said. “Our meeting went well and hopefully this will get us going toward a good season in the fall.”
For more details about the upcoming season or camp, including where and how to sign up, call 828-764-9090.
