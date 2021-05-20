County holds 2021 planning meeting

The Burke County Parks and Recreation Department held a 2021 youth football planning meeting Wednesday night in preparation of the fall season.

The meeting was set up by Burke County Rec athletic director Wesley Hasson to release key dates for the 2021 season as well as to keep Burke County middle and high school football coaches informed and involved with the local youth league.

Some important fall dates that were announced include: Midget division weigh-ins (Sept. 1); Countywide youth jamboree (Sept. 11, at East Burke H.S.); Opening day of the regular season (Sept. 18); and playoffs (Nov. 13, 20).

“Although we still have a few months until we start, we’re very excited to get our dates set and released for the upcoming 2021 season and get the signup process started,” Hasson said. “Due to the pandemic, the fall of 2019 was the last time we had a regular youth football season in Burke County, and many Burke County youth football players and coaches are eager to get back on the field for a regular season.