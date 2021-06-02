Crawdads drop opener in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Hickory Crawdads held a slim one-run lead twice early but couldn’t hang on, losing to the Aberdeen IronBirds 8-3 late Tuesday to open the teams’ six-game series.

Hickory (10-15 High-A East) jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the third inning on Pedro Gonzalez’ home run to lead off the frame. Then after Aberdeen answered with two runs to take the lead, Hickory went back ahead 3-2 in the fourth as Blaine Crim and Kole Enright scored on a Gonzalez two-out single.

But again the IronBirds answered right away, plating three more runs in the bottom half of the inning. Aberdeen held Hickory off the scoreboard the rest of the way and tacked on three insurance runs in the seventh to account for the final margin.

Gonzalez’ two hits and three RBIs led Hickory, which also got good production at the plate from Crim (two hits including a double), Jonathan Ornelas (single, two walks, two SB) and Frainyer Chavez (single, walk). David Garcia and Jose Acosta added a hit apiece, and Kellen Strahm drew a walk.

Crawdads starter Justin Slaten lasted just three innings, allowing two hits, three walks and two earned runs with three strikeouts. In relief, Jesus Linarez (2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 3 ER, 2 K) took the loss.