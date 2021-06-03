Crawdads lose, fall to 6 games below .500

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Hickory Crawdads lost to the Aberdeen IronBirds for the second time in as many nights on the road Wednesday, suffering a 4-3 defeat to drop to 10-16 on the season.

Hickory is currently in last place in the seven-team South Division of the High-A East League.

On the other side, the IronBirds lead the five-team North Division with a record of 17-7. Their .708 winning percentage is the highest among all 12 High-A East League squads.

The Crawdads outhit Aberdeen, 6-5, behind two hits and one RBI from Kole Enright, two hits from Kellen Strahm, one hit and two RBIs from Jonathan Ornelas and one hit from Kenen Irizarry.

Meanwhile, the IronBirds received two hits and one RBI from Shayne Fontana to go with one hit and two RBIs from Kyle Stowers, one hit and one RBI from Zach Watson and one hit from Jordan Westburg.

Aberdeen’s Easton Lucas was the winning pitcher, while the Crawdads’ Grant Anderson took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits with a strikeout and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. Cole Ragans started and pitched six innings of one-run, one-hit ball for Hickory, striking out 11 and issuing no walks before giving way to reliever Jean Casanova, who tossed two innings of scoreless, hitless relief prior to Anderson’s time on the mound.