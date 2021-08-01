Crawdads never trail, top Drive to split series

But the ‘Dads kept the pace with the bats, adding three more runs in the fifth. Smith doubled for his third hit of the night to start the frame. Foscue doubled to bring Smith around, and Crim hit his 20th home run of the year to plate two more runs.

In the sixth, the Crawdads picked up another two runs. Ornelas singled and moved to second on a passed ball, and Guenther advanced him to third with a productive groundout. Chavez singled in Ornelas for the first run. Isaias Quiroz drew a walk to move Chavez to second and Duran followed with his third hit of the night, bringing in Chavez.

The Crawdads got another run across in the seventh as a single by Hauver and walks by Ornelas and Guenther loaded the bases. Chavez then drew the third straight walk of the inning to bring in a run.

Greenville tacked on a run apiece in its final two at-bats, nowhere near enough to threaten the outcome.

The Crawdads combined for 16 hits on the evening. Duran shared team-high honors with three runs and plated four runs, scoring once. Ornelas picked up three hits on the afternoon to extend his hitting streak to six games. He has collected nine hits in his last three games. Smith also collected three hits, while Crim and Hauver added two apiece.