Crawdads never trail, top Drive to split series

HICKORY — The Hickory Crawdads posted a pair of early three-run innings and never trailed as they defeated the Greenville (S.C.) Drive 12-7 late Sunday afternoon at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The two teams split the weeklong series with three wins each as the ’Dads (35-42 High-A East) won both contests over the weekend.
The Hickory bats started hot, with newly-acquired Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran roping back-to-back doubles to give the team a 1-0 lead.
The bottom of the first inning continued as Blaine Crim singled to move Duran to third. Trevor Hauver hit a ball to second that the fielder misplayed, allowing the Duran to score. Jonathan Ornelas then singled to center which put runners on the corners. Jake Guenther hit a fly ball to right that Crim tagged up on and came home to give the ‘Dads their third run.
The Crawdads worked the Drive for three more runs in the third to take a 6-0 advantage. Ornelas and Guenther singled while Frainyer Chavez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Smith hit a line-drive single to left to bring in the inning’s first run before Duran drove in another single to bring in a pair of runs.
Greenville got three runs in the fourth off Crawdads starting pitcher Grant Wolfram to make the score 6-3. Reliever Kevin Gowdy allowed two more in the fifth, as suddenly, it was a one-run game.
But the ‘Dads kept the pace with the bats, adding three more runs in the fifth. Smith doubled for his third hit of the night to start the frame. Foscue doubled to bring Smith around, and Crim hit his 20th home run of the year to plate two more runs.
In the sixth, the Crawdads picked up another two runs. Ornelas singled and moved to second on a passed ball, and Guenther advanced him to third with a productive groundout. Chavez singled in Ornelas for the first run. Isaias Quiroz drew a walk to move Chavez to second and Duran followed with his third hit of the night, bringing in Chavez.
The Crawdads got another run across in the seventh as a single by Hauver and walks by Ornelas and Guenther loaded the bases. Chavez then drew the third straight walk of the inning to bring in a run.
Greenville tacked on a run apiece in its final two at-bats, nowhere near enough to threaten the outcome.
The Crawdads combined for 16 hits on the evening. Duran shared team-high honors with three runs and plated four runs, scoring once. Ornelas picked up three hits on the afternoon to extend his hitting streak to six games. He has collected nine hits in his last three games. Smith also collected three hits, while Crim and Hauver added two apiece.
Wolfram ended his night by pitching four innings, with three hits and five walks with three earned and three strikeouts in the no-decision. Gowdy (5 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 ER, 3 K) pitched the rest of the way to collect the win.