Crawdads pound on Aberdeen for 20 runs

HICKORY — Every starter in the Hickory Crawdads’ lineup recorded a hit and three players homered Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium as the Crawdads crushed the Aberdeen Ironbirds, 20-2, for a second straight win in the series.

Blaine Crim and Justin Foscue both connected on two-run and three-homers, and Kellen Strahm also homered for the ’Dads (27-37 High-A East) as they blew past their previous season-high run total by seven runs by banging out 23 hits.

Crim hit his first homer of the game in the bottom of the first inning, and his second gave him a team-high 16 for the season. He finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs, running his season total to 52, but was bettered by Foscue, whose monster 4-for-4 effort also included two doubles, four runs and seven RBIs.

David Garcia, Jonathan Ornelas and Jake Guenther added three hits apiece. Hickory scored three or more runs in six of their eight innings at bat.

To add to the complete dominance, Hickory starter Zak Kent struck out nine and allowed one walk in six no-hit innings for his team-leading fifth win of 2021. Aberdeen ended the night with two hits.

Hickory 7, Aberdeen (Md.) 6; Thu.