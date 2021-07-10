Crawdads rally past Dash, win 4th straight

WINSTON-SALEM — After Thursday night’s game, the Hickory Crawdads are no longer alone at the bottom of the High-A East League’s South Division standings. Following Hickory’s third straight road win over the Winston-Salem Dash and its fourth consecutive victory overall, the Crawdads and Dash have identical records.

The Crawdads won 8-7 late Thursday as despite being outhit 15-10, they did enough to sneak past the Dash.

After scoring four runs in the top of the second inning, Hickory (24-33) allowed single runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth frames before giving up three runs in the sixth. However, the Crawdads scored four runs in the ninth to rally and stay hot.

A one-out, two-run triple from Kellen Strahm accounted for Hickory’s first two ninth-inning runs, while a two-run home run from Blaine Crim with two outs gave the Crawdads an 8-6 advantage. Jean Casanova closed things out for his third save of the season.

In his first appearance since Wednesday's promotion to Hickory from the Texas Rangers’ Low-A affiliate, right-handed relief pitcher Ben Anderson (1-0) — the twin brother of the Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson — earned the win thanks to three innings of three-run, six-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk.