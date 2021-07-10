 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crawdads rally past Dash, win 4th straight
0 comments
Minor league baseball

Crawdads rally past Dash, win 4th straight

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WINSTON-SALEM — After Thursday night’s game, the Hickory Crawdads are no longer alone at the bottom of the High-A East League’s South Division standings. Following Hickory’s third straight road win over the Winston-Salem Dash and its fourth consecutive victory overall, the Crawdads and Dash have identical records.

071121-mnh-sports-bbm-crawdads-thufri-logo

The Crawdads won 8-7 late Thursday as despite being outhit 15-10, they did enough to sneak past the Dash.

After scoring four runs in the top of the second inning, Hickory (24-33) allowed single runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth frames before giving up three runs in the sixth. However, the Crawdads scored four runs in the ninth to rally and stay hot.

A one-out, two-run triple from Kellen Strahm accounted for Hickory’s first two ninth-inning runs, while a two-run home run from Blaine Crim with two outs gave the Crawdads an 8-6 advantage. Jean Casanova closed things out for his third save of the season.

In his first appearance since Wednesday's promotion to Hickory from the Texas Rangers’ Low-A affiliate, right-handed relief pitcher Ben Anderson (1-0) — the twin brother of the Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson — earned the win thanks to three innings of three-run, six-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk. 

Jose Acosta finished with two hits and two RBIs for Hickory, which also got two hits and one RBI from Frainyer Chavez and three RBIs from Strahm.

Friday’s game between the team was rained out and made up late Saturday as part of a doubleheader. The teams conclude the six-game series today.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slaten nabs 1st win, Crawdads double up Tourists
Local

Slaten nabs 1st win, Crawdads double up Tourists

It is a formula that has eluded the Hickory Crawdads much of this season: solid starting pitching, a productive offense and shutdown relief. On Tuesday at L.P. Frans Stadium, the Crawdads controlled the game much of the night and defeated the Asheville Tourists 6-3 in front of 1,305 fans in attendance for the High-A East League series opener.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert