Crawdads win for 7th time in last 10
Minor league baseball brief

Crawdads win for 7th time in last 10

WINSTON-SALEM — Starting pitcher Cole Ragans was sharp, and reliever Justin Slaten was sharper on Tuesday night, combining for a shutout of the host Winston-Salem Dash as the Hickory Crawdads took the opener in the teams’ six-game series, 8-0.

Slaten struck out 10 in six innings out of the bullpen, allowing four hits and a walk to earn the decision after Ragans struck out a pair and yielded three hits and one walk over the first three innings for Hickory (22-33 High-A East), which won a second straight game and is now 7-3 over its last 10 games.

Crawdads first baseman Blaine Crim slugged his eighth home run of the season and drove in three, finishing with two hits. Pedro Gonzalez joined him with two hits including a double and scored a run, and Jonathan Ornelas singled three times and scored twice.

Hickory blew open a close game with five runs in the top of the ninth.

