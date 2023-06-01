Jacob Davis turned in a complete-game performance on the mound as the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team continued its hot start to the season, beating Cherryville Post 100 by a 4-2 final score in North Carolina Area IV West play on Wednesday in a home game at Morganton’s Shuey Park.

Davis allowed just two earned runs on five hits —including just one multi-base hit — and two walks with one strikeout across seven innings in a game in which Burke County never trailed.

Post 21 (4-0, 3-0 N.C. Area IV) led 1-0 after one inning, then was tied 1-1 after 1 ½ frames. But the hosts scored three runs in the bottom of the second and held Cherryville to one more run the rest of the way, with that coming in the top of the fourth inning.

First-year head coach Matt Baker remained undefeated in his young tenure with the win over a perennial contender in Post 100.

“It seems like I say this after every game, but it was another huge win to start our season,” Baker said. “Any time you can beat Cherryville in Legion baseball, it's a big deal. We got another great starting pitching performance from Jacob Davis, who went the distance.”

Davis also got strong support from his defense, with Baker taking note of several key plays.

“Hollan Cline's diving catch in the gap in the top of the seventh with a runner on easily could have been the difference in (Cherryville) scoring a few runs,” Baker said.

Offensively, Burke County was led by Braxton Hensley (2 for 3, double, RBI, run), Davis (2 for 3, RBI), Waylon Rutherford (hit, RBI), Eli Elliot (hit), Brayson Buff (run, walk), Thomas Lambert (run) and Carson Dyson (run).

“We continue to hit up and down the lineup and have runners on each inning, putting defensive pressure on our opponents,” Baker said. “I can't say enough about this group and the effort and attitude they bring to the field each day. They are a lot of fun to coach.”

Burke County continues N.C. Area IV West play on Friday, traveling to face Caldwell County Post 29 at 7 p.m. at M.S. Deal Stadium on the campus of Granite Falls Middle School.