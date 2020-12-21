Draughn’s Smith named county athlete of week

Smith was part of four event wins Friday at the Valdese Aquatic Center as the Wildcats boys and girls teams both opened the 2020-21 season by topping rival East Burke.

Smith’s night individually was highlighted by his new school record of 1:48.67 in a victory in the 200 freestyle event. He started the evening with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:56.31) with teammates Trey Jensen, Sean Owens and Jake Hudson and ended things with a victory in the 400 free relay (4:09.44) with Owens, Hudson and Brady Carswell. In between, Smith also claimed the 100 backstroke (55.22).