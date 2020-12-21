 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Draughn’s Smith named county athlete of week
0 comments

Draughn’s Smith named county athlete of week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Draughn Smith AOW

Draughn’s Jaxon Smith (right) with Farm Bureau agent Zach Smith

 SPECIAL TO THE NEWS HERALD

Draughn senior boys swimmer Jaxon Smith is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for Dec. 14-19.

Smith was part of four event wins Friday at the Valdese Aquatic Center as the Wildcats boys and girls teams both opened the 2020-21 season by topping rival East Burke.

Smith’s night individually was highlighted by his new school record of 1:48.67 in a victory in the 200 freestyle event. He started the evening with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:56.31) with teammates Trey Jensen, Sean Owens and Jake Hudson and ended things with a victory in the 400 free relay (4:09.44) with Owens, Hudson and Brady Carswell. In between, Smith also claimed the 100 backstroke (55.22).

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert