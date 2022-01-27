East Burke girls, Walter Johnson boys win FAC Tournament titles

ICARD — The East Burke Middle girls and Walter Johnson boys basketball teams both finished undefeated in the Foothills Athletic Conference last season as the standings were considered unofficial due to the COVID-19-shortened campaign.
Both squads came looking for more this season. Both found what they were looking for.
Though neither team won a regular-season crown this winter, both triumphed in the FAC Tournament title games late Wednesday with the No. 2 seed Lady Raiders beating No. 4 West McDowell, 42-25, and the No. 3 Yellow Jackets traveling to Marion to knock off top-seeded and previously undefeated East McDowell by a narrow 38-36 margin.
For East Burke (8-2), it was a third straight fantastic end to a season following up 2019-20’s undefeated run through the FAC.
“The girls had another great season, despite adversity with absences and sickness due to COVID,” said Nancy Kelly, who was co-head coach of the Lady Raiders alongside Drew Kelly, with both assisted by Kieran Smith. “One thing we emphasize every day in practice is teamwork. It takes all of us to grow and win. Everyone plays a role on our team. We are very proud of our girls and the basketball program here at EBMS.”
EB’s Kara Brinkley scored a game-high 20 points and she was joined in double figures by Hermione Garro, who scored 11 more — including a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers — and was named the defensive player of the game by her coaches.
Addison Brittain added eight points, Carissa Towery supplied two more and Anna Coble scored one.
In Marion, the Yellow Jackets (9-3) held on for their narrow win.
“The word I can use to describe our boys is resilient,” said WJ coach Brandon Thomas. “(We were) quarantined a week and then out for a week due the snow, leaving us with just one practice and three potential games.
“We took a tough loss on Monday (versus Table Rock). Went into an OT thriller to beat Table Rock on Tuesday, then the following day beat undefeated East McDowell for the championship. Wow, I’m so proud of our boys. They showed heart and determination to achieve that. And most importantly, we gained a memory that will last forever.”
Izaiah Thomas led Walter Johnson with 19 points and Kaden Davis joined him in double figures with 12 points, adding eight rebounds.
Kylen Davis supplied five points in the fourth quarter for the Yellow Jackets, including a key 3-pointer.
Brandon Thomas credited the defensive roles of Ian Clark, Julius Dominguez and King Johnson, praising their rebounding prowess and active hands.
The FAC’s middle school winter calendar wrapped up late Thursday with the league wrestling tournament at East Burke.
