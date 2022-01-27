East Burke girls, Walter Johnson boys win FAC Tournament titles

ICARD — The East Burke Middle girls and Walter Johnson boys basketball teams both finished undefeated in the Foothills Athletic Conference last season as the standings were considered unofficial due to the COVID-19-shortened campaign.

Both squads came looking for more this season. Both found what they were looking for.

Though neither team won a regular-season crown this winter, both triumphed in the FAC Tournament title games late Wednesday with the No. 2 seed Lady Raiders beating No. 4 West McDowell, 42-25, and the No. 3 Yellow Jackets traveling to Marion to knock off top-seeded and previously undefeated East McDowell by a narrow 38-36 margin.

For East Burke (8-2), it was a third straight fantastic end to a season following up 2019-20’s undefeated run through the FAC.

“The girls had another great season, despite adversity with absences and sickness due to COVID,” said Nancy Kelly, who was co-head coach of the Lady Raiders alongside Drew Kelly, with both assisted by Kieran Smith. “One thing we emphasize every day in practice is teamwork. It takes all of us to grow and win. Everyone plays a role on our team. We are very proud of our girls and the basketball program here at EBMS.”