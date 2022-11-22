East Burke pee wees top Oak Hill in title game

ICARD — The East Burke pee wee football team finished its 2022 season with a undefeated mark of 9-0 and some hardware.

The Royals won Monday's Burke County Parks and Recreation 5-7 age group youth football championship game by defeating Oak Hill 38-0 at East Burke High School.

Ian McFalls scored two first half rushing touchdowns from 15 and 39 yards out with Colton Lewis converting on a two-point conversion run following both scores.

Corban Penland followed with two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 48-yarder, and Lewis converted on his third two-point conversion run.

Colt Annas and Ryder Pyatte were other key East Burke runners, setting up the touchdown runs.

The scoring for the Royals was capped in the fourth quarter as Asher Deal returned an Oak Hill fumble for 30 yards and a touchdown.