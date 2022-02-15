East Burke wins host archery tournament

ICARD —On Saturday, schools from the surrounding counties participated in the Nation Archery in the Schools Eastern Burke Archery Tournament, hosted by East Burke Middle School.

East Burke ranked first of the middle schools. Middle school teams Maiden No. 1 (second), Granite Falls (third), Maiden No. 2 (fourth) and Mill Creek (fifth) also participated.

In middle school girls action, EBMS’ Natalie Bell (first), Caroline Ingle of Granite Falls (second) and Caroline Cox of EBMS (third) filled out the podium. In middle school boys, Lane Hankins of Granite Falls (first), Zane Taylor of EBMS (second) and Josh Lutz of Maiden (third) were the top finishers.

The high schools that participated were South Caldwell, Christ Classical Academy and Maiden.

In high school girls, competition, Anna Miller of South Caldwell (first), Paige Finney of Maiden (second) and Aubrie Burks of Christ Classical Academy (third) were on the podium.

In high school boys, the top three were Andrew Miller of South Caldwell (first), Kaden Elliott of Maiden (second) and Dominic Clark of South Caldwell (third).