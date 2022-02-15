 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Burke wins host archery tournament
M.S. Archery

021622-mnh-sports-ebms-archery-latesatgamer-p1

Pictured, from left, are podium-finishing East Burke Middle archers Zane Taylor, Natalie Bell and Caroline Cox after a tournament in Icard on Saturday.

 Candace Cox, Special to The News Herald

ICARD —On Saturday, schools from the surrounding counties participated in the Nation Archery in the Schools Eastern Burke Archery Tournament, hosted by East Burke Middle School.

East Burke ranked first of the middle schools. Middle school teams Maiden No. 1 (second), Granite Falls (third), Maiden No. 2 (fourth) and Mill Creek (fifth) also participated.

In middle school girls action, EBMS’ Natalie Bell (first), Caroline Ingle of Granite Falls (second) and Caroline Cox of EBMS (third) filled out the podium. In middle school boys, Lane Hankins of Granite Falls (first), Zane Taylor of EBMS (second) and Josh Lutz of Maiden (third) were the top finishers.

The high schools that participated were South Caldwell, Christ Classical Academy and Maiden.

In high school girls, competition, Anna Miller of South Caldwell (first), Paige Finney of Maiden (second) and Aubrie Burks of Christ Classical Academy (third) were on the podium.

In high school boys, the top three were Andrew Miller of South Caldwell (first), Kaden Elliott of Maiden (second) and Dominic Clark of South Caldwell (third).

The competing elementary teams were Startown No. 1 (first), Icard (No. 2), Startown No. 2 (third), Balls Creek No. 1 (fourth), Salem (fifth), Balls Creek No. 2 (sixth), W.A. Young (seventh), Glen Alpine and Christ Classical Academy, with the latter two schools competing as invidivuals.

In elementary girls, Jordan Von Osinski (first), Carsen Pate (second) and Isabella Beal (third), all of Startown, were the top finishers.

And in elementary boys, the podium was comprised of Samuel Beal of Startown (first), Luke Warren of Startown (second) and Jackson Weaver of Balls Creek (third).

