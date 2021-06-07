EB Middle’s Bell wins national archery title

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Natalie Bell, a seventh-grade student at East Burke Middle School and a member of the Raiders’ archery team, was the national female champion for the 2021 National Archery in the Schools Program national tournament held April 18 to May 8.

Her national championship win qualifies Bell to compete in the NASP Championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C., from June 11-12.

Bell scored 298 out of 300 for first place in the Middle School Division, beating out 2,964 other middle school female competitors. Bell’s near-perfect score earned her the title of top female archer in the nation, outperforming 7,306 other females across other categories, including the elementary and high school divisions.

This is the second time Bell has claimed a national title. In 2018, Bell won the National Elementary School Division with a score of 293 out of 300 and placing 18th out of 6,689 female archers across divisions.

Bell was the winner of the NASP state competition Middle School Division in North Carolina in February, scoring 288 points.

The National Archery in Schools Program teaches and promotes international-style target archery as part of an in-school curriculum to improve educational performance and participation in the shooting sports among students in grades 4-12.