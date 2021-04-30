 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EB tops rival Heritage on diamond, 6-4
0 comments
M.S. roundup

EB tops rival Heritage on diamond, 6-4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
050221-mnh-sports-ms-rdp-p1

East Burke pitcher Barger Shook winds up in Thursday's game against Heritage.

 JAMES LYNCH JR., THE NEWS HERALD

ICARD — In a rivalry matchup of the county’s top two middle school baseball teams this season, host East Burke topped Heritage 6-4 on Thursday in a Foothills Athletic Conference contest played at East Burke High.

For the Raiders (4-1 FAC) in their fourth straight win, Barger Shook earned the decision after pitching 5⅓ innings and striking out eight. In relief, Mason Mosteller got the save as he struck out one over 1⅔ innings.

EB was led at the plate by Cannon Morrison (3 for 4, three runs), while Shook, Austin Reynolds and Caden Buff each added to the offensive effort.

In a second consecutive loss, the Eagles (3-2 FAC) committed four costly third-inning errors. HMS pitcher Jacob Mull tossed two scoreless innings before an injury brought Gavin Johnson on for 2⅔ innings of work. Logan Carswell (hit, two SB), Johnson and Griffin Stephens all scored runs.

Liberty 20, Walter Johnson 0

The visiting Knights (2-4 FAC) ended a four-game losing skid Thursday and bookended the season with wins.

Liberty’s Laine Barrier and Landry Duvall pitched, combining for seven strikeouts, while the team’s leading hitters include Barrier, Cole Attaway, Jonah Griggs, Brady Davis, Sam Evans and Alex Austin.

The Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) turned a triple play in the third inning.

Table Rock at W. McDowell

The Falcons (0-4 FAC) were scheduled to visit the Spartans on Thursday in Marion. No details were available.

WRESTLING

East Burke 54, E. McDowell 30

The host Raiders improved to 2-0 on Thursday as Zach Ward, DJ Weston, Joshua Hess and Chris Moore all won by pinfall and Sonny Burns, Tucker Gantt, Zane Taylor, Enrique Rebodello and Jacob Hodges added forfeit victories.

W. McDowell 64, Liberty 39

Knights (0-1 FAC) fell Thursday at home despite wins from Parker Winters, Luke Parker, Jackson Poarch, Alex Rodriguez, Julio Villanueva, Brayan Romero and Brayden Capeldini.

Table Rock at Walter Johnson

The Falcons and Yellow Jackets were scheduled to battle Thursday at WJMS. No details were available.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert