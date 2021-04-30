EB tops rival Heritage on diamond, 6-4

ICARD — In a rivalry matchup of the county’s top two middle school baseball teams this season, host East Burke topped Heritage 6-4 on Thursday in a Foothills Athletic Conference contest played at East Burke High.

For the Raiders (4-1 FAC) in their fourth straight win, Barger Shook earned the decision after pitching 5⅓ innings and striking out eight. In relief, Mason Mosteller got the save as he struck out one over 1⅔ innings.

EB was led at the plate by Cannon Morrison (3 for 4, three runs), while Shook, Austin Reynolds and Caden Buff each added to the offensive effort.

In a second consecutive loss, the Eagles (3-2 FAC) committed four costly third-inning errors. HMS pitcher Jacob Mull tossed two scoreless innings before an injury brought Gavin Johnson on for 2⅔ innings of work. Logan Carswell (hit, two SB), Johnson and Griffin Stephens all scored runs.

Liberty 20, Walter Johnson 0

The visiting Knights (2-4 FAC) ended a four-game losing skid Thursday and bookended the season with wins.

Liberty’s Laine Barrier and Landry Duvall pitched, combining for seven strikeouts, while the team’s leading hitters include Barrier, Cole Attaway, Jonah Griggs, Brady Davis, Sam Evans and Alex Austin.