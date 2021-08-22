Emmons leads Raiders RBs as Las Vegas tops Rams, 17-16

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

INJURIES

Raiders LB Nicholas Morrow and OL Richie Incognito did not dress after sustaining injuries Thursday during the second of two days of joint practices with the Rams. Gruden said there is concern Morrow’s foot injury might be serious. Incognito is dealing with a calf strain and could be available for the season opener.

Raiders LB Javin White, DE Malcolm Koonce and Rams LT Tremayne Anchrum Jr. were all injured on the same play early in the third quarter. White sustained a knee injury that left him unable to put any weight on his left leg.

McVay said Rams RB Raymond Calais injured a foot in the third quarter and it will likely require surgery.

ENCORE

Perkins was 26 of 39 passing for 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as he played the whole game for the Rams. He followed up his highlight-reel hurdle of Chargers cornerback Kedon Hall last week by shaking free from the grasp of Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers and scrambling to move the chains on fourth down late in the fourth quarter. Perkins finished with 41 yards on the ground.

DOING MORE