Emmons, Raiders finish exhibitions with 34-10 loss to host 49ers

Garoppolo started and was in for the first three plays before Lance entered and handed to Raheem Mostert for a 17-yard gain on a zone read play. Garoppolo returned for the next play and both QBs got five plays on that drive that ended with Garoppolo scrambling for a 1-yard TD.

“You could tell there were a couple of times getting to the line where they’re still making calls and things like that,” Garoppolo said. “You could tell it’s tough on them. So that’s what we were trying to do.”

The quarterback platoon continued on the next drive with Garoppolo converting a fourth-and-1 sneak before Lance scored two plays later on a keeper from 2 yards.

“I was prepared for it. I think Jimmy was too,” Lance said. “It’s one of those things where we had repped it. It was good to get game reps and kind of really see how it really feels.”

That ended the day for Garoppolo, who completed 4 of 7 passes for 64 yards to go with the two runs. Lance stayed in the game until the third quarter and finished 6 for 13 for 46 yards.