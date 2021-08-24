 Skip to main content
Emmons remains a Raider after NFL's 2nd cuts
Emmons remains a Raider after NFL's 2nd cuts

Seahawks Raiders Football

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons warms up during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 14 in Las Vegas.

 Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — B.J. Emmons remains a Las Vegas Raider following the NFL’s second mandatory wave of preseason roster cuts that reduced the 32 squads from 85 men to 80.

The rookie running back out of Freedom High School was not part of the team’s transactions over a two-day period to meet the roster requirement, which Monday were releasing cornerback Rasul Douglas and guard Parker Ehinger, waiving punter Corliss Waitman and signing tackle Devery Hamilton, and Tuesday waiving wide receiver Marcell Ateman, waiving/injured defensive tackle Darius Stills and placing linebacker Darron Lee on injured reserve.

Accordingly, Emmons remained the co-No. 3 running back on the team’s depth chart alongside the injured Jalen Richard. That pair remains behind starter Josh Jacobs and second-stringer Kenyan Drake and ahead of fourth-stringer Trey Ragas, also a rookie. Jacobs, Drake and Richard have not seen the field through the first two weeks of the NFL preseason.

In those two games, Emmons has a team-leading 79 rushing yards on 17 attempts with one touchdown. His 4.7 yards per carry also are a team-best among running backs for Las Vegas.

The Raiders will conclude their three-game preseason at the San Francisco 49ers at 4 p.m. this Sunday. The game is slated to be broadcast on NFL Network.

