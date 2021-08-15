Emmons scores TD as Peterman leads Raiders past Seahawks

Alex McGough replaced Smith and was 6 of 10 for 54 yards with one touchdown. Sean Mannion finished for Seattle, completing 5 of 8 for 15 yards.

Coach Pete Carroll said Smith was OK right after Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs sacked him from the blindside, but the concussion got worse.

“It just kind of progressed after he went back in and we had to take him out," Carroll said. “He wasn’t ready to play.”

McGough took advantage of blown coverage and hooked up with DeeJay Dallas for a 43-yard TD in the third quarter.

The Raiders played in front of a home crowd for the first time since relocating from Oakland. It had a crowd in just three road games last season and went 2-6 inside its empty 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium with fans barred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a mask mandate in place for the preseason opener, Raiders owner Mark Davis wouldn’t commit to requiring fans to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test when the Raiders open the regular season Sept. 13 against Baltimore.