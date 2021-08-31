Emmons waived in Raiders’ final roster cuts

HENDERSON, Nev. — B.J. Emmons was waived as part of the Las Vegas Raiders’ final roster cuts on Tuesday afternoon.

NFL teams were required to submit transactions to whittle down their rosters to the 53-man regular season limit by 4 p.m. It means the undrafted free agent rookie running back out of Freedom High School is not part of Las Vegas’ initial regular season roster.

Emmons now enters the waiver wire, meaning that the other 31 NFL teams will have chances in a predetermined order to put in claims to sign him to their active rosters. If Emmons is not claimed by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, he then will become a free agent and could sign with any NFL team’s 53-man active roster or 16-man practice squad.

In three games of NFL preseason action, Emmons tallied 90 rushing yards on 24 carries, including a short touchdown in the first exhibition game. He caught one pass for 10 yards.

In preseason Week 1’s 20-7 home win over the Seattle Seahawks, Emmons ran nine times for 45 yards and the touchdown. The next week, in a 17-16 road victory against the Los Angeles Rams, he carried eight times for 34 yards. And in Sunday’s 34-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Emmons gained 11 yards on seven attempts and recorded the reception.

Other Raiders moves to get to the 53-man roster limitation by 4 p.m. Tuesday included waiving TE Matt Bushman, G Lester Cotton Sr., DT Matt Dickerson, WR Keelan Doss, DE Gerri Green, RB Garrett Groshek, T Devery Hamilton, CB Isaiah Johnson, G/T Jaryd Jones-Smith, S Dallin Leavitt, C Jimmy Morrissey, OL Jeremiah Poutasi, RB Trey Ragas, LB Max Richardson, DT Niles Scott, WR Dillon Stoner, WR D.J. Turner and DE Kendal Vickers; releasing WR John Brown, TE Derek Carrier, S Karl Joseph, G/T Patrick Omameh and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson; waiving/injured LB Asmar Bilal and TE Alex Ellis; and placing on the reserve/suspended list CB Nevin Lawson.