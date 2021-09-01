ESPN: Raiders add Emmons to practice squad

HENDERSON, Nev. — Running back B.J. Emmons has been added to the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad, according to a report by ESPN team beat writer Paul Gutierrez.

Gutierrez sent out a tweet Wednesday afternoon, a couple hours after waiver wire transactions were completed, that listed several names destined for the Raiders’ 16-man practice squad, they included Emmons, an undrafted rookie out of Morganton’s Freedom High School.

Of note, the team had not yet officially announced its practice squad additions later Wednesday afternoon.

Gutierrez’ list also included fellow rookie RB Trey Ragas, along with DT Kendal Vickers, OG Lester Cotton Sr., OL Jeremiah Poutasi, LB Max Richardson, WR Dillon Stoner, WR D.J. Turner and TE Matt Bushman. Various other reports listed C Jimmy Morrissey and DE Gerri Green as additions to the Raiders’ practice squad.

Emmons and all the other listed players were waived as part of the Raiders’ final roster cuts Tuesday afternoon to meet the NFL’s 53-man regular season roster requirement. They were subjected to the waiver wire through noon Wednesday and were not claimed, opening up the pathway for Las Vegas to retain them on the practice squad.

As for outside Raiders practice squad additions, reports say defensive backs Madre Harper and Robert Jackson will be joining the team in that capacity. Harper was in Las Vegas last summer and Jackson played for Nevada-Las Vegas in college.