Former News Herald sports editor Buck dies at 88

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — For 14 years, the stories of Burke County’s local athletics were told under the byline of sports editor Durward Buck.
The man who in the minds of many still remains synonymous with The News Herald‘s sports section died on Sunday at the age of 88 in Florida, according to his obituary.
Buck served on the Morganton newspaper’s staff from 1963-77 and made an impression on readers, fans, athletes and coaches, so much so that he was inducted into the Burke County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2015.
At that time, Buck — whose stories were praised for their quality and character and still reside in clippings collections around the county — told The News Herald that he never viewed his duties as a job.
“I loved the job,” he said in 2015. “I hurried to the office each day.”
Buck graduated from the University of North Carolina and began his career as a sports writer at the Wilmington Star-News in 1958. After leaving Morganton, he worked at the Johnson City (Tenn.) Press until 1981, when he moved to Winter Haven, Florida, and worked for two papers in that area in a full-time capacity over the next 21 years: the News-Chief and the Ledger.
Buck, also an inductee into three other sports halls of fame, also has a lasting legacy in some of the local terms he coined, such as “Fat Friday” for the Freedom-East Burke football rivalry game, and for some of the nicknames he bestowed upon local athletes.
Some of those played for Ralph “Jug” Wilson, the legendary Glen Alpine and Freedom football coach, whose daughter Anna has fond memories of Buck and his writing.
“Fat Friday was such a big deal for the county and for my family,” Anna said. “The newspaper interviewed us and (East Burke) coach Danny Williams’ family every year for the Fat Friday special edition.
“I remember riding with daddy to buy The News Herald and Hickory Daily Record to read about the games. ... He thought Durward was fair in his coverage and even laughed over some of his descriptions.”
Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson, a Glen Alpine player who later became a coach for the recreation midget football team in the town, echoed some of those memories of Buck’s work and how good he was to work with.
“He was one of the best writers for the sports section in our newspaper. I always thought the world of him,” Anderson said. “I thought he did the whole community fair and balanced. He gave everybody a good shot in his writing.
“He was an outstanding writer for The News Herald, I thought.”
Anna Wilson later joined the staff of The News Herald a number of years after Buck left the paper.
“I was born in ’63, so I grew up hearing about Durward and his column, ‘Passing the Buck,’” Anna Wilson said. “He wrote that in addition to covering a lot of sporting events. He was always a bit rumpled looking and wore a suit jacket. Like most of us in the newspaper business, he wrote better than he talked — not much for public speaking, is what I’m saying.
“He had children who were a little older than my brother and me. I can remember playing with them after football games while their dad interviewed the coaches. All the Buck kids worked at the newspaper. They were Durward’s stringers!”
Buck is survived by children Kevin, Kathy, Robin and Wendy.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Auburndale, Florida.
