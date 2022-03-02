Former News Herald sports editor Buck dies at 88

Buck, also an inductee into three other sports halls of fame, also has a lasting legacy in some of the local terms he coined, such as “Fat Friday” for the Freedom-East Burke football rivalry game, and for some of the nicknames he bestowed upon local athletes.

Some of those played for Ralph “Jug” Wilson, the legendary Glen Alpine and Freedom football coach, whose daughter Anna has fond memories of Buck and his writing.

“Fat Friday was such a big deal for the county and for my family,” Anna said. “The newspaper interviewed us and (East Burke) coach Danny Williams’ family every year for the Fat Friday special edition.

“I remember riding with daddy to buy The News Herald and Hickory Daily Record to read about the games. ... He thought Durward was fair in his coverage and even laughed over some of his descriptions.”

Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson, a Glen Alpine player who later became a coach for the recreation midget football team in the town, echoed some of those memories of Buck’s work and how good he was to work with.