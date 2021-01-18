Freedom grad BJ Emmons sets sights on NFL career

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BJ Emmons’ college football career has come to a close as he seeks to work toward making it to the pros.

The 2016 Freedom High School and recent Florida Atlantic University graduate took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce that his next step is to pursue a career as an NFL running back.

“The journey has not been easy, but it has made me better, stronger, and more determined than ever to succeed,” Emmons wrote in a statement tweeted from his account. “Today I am pleased to announce that the next stage of my journey has begun as I look towards making an NFL roster.

“Words cannot adequately express my appreciation to my coaches, teammates, advisors, and trainers for your guidance and support throughout my college football career. To my family and friends, without your never ending love and support, I would not be where I am today. I appreciate you all and look forward to your continued support as I enter the next phase of my football career.”

Emmons finishes his college career with 1,220 yards and 18 touchdowns on 273 carries, averaging 4.47 yards per carry. He added 12 receptions for 63 yards along the way.