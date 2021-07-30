 Skip to main content
Freedom grad Chris Moore in TBT's '33-Point Contest' Sunday on ESPN
Freedom grad Chris Moore in TBT's '33-Point Contest' Sunday on ESPN

  • Updated
spl0801 BKO TBT Moore

Chris Moore of Primetime Players, right, drives against the Fort Wayne Champs in the first round of The Basketball Tournament on July 18 in Wichita, Kan.

 BEN SOLOMON, TBT

Chris Moore, a 2004 Freedom High graduate who left as the program’s all-time leading scorer, is representing his Primetime Players (PTP) squad in the 33-Point Contest finals as part of The Basketball Tournament.

Moore has advanced through the field of 64 to the round of eight in Dayton, Ohio, which will be televised on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Shooters have one rebounder each and go head-to-head, with the first to make 11 3-pointers (33 points) advancing.

The overall winner receives $33,333.

Moore, who went on to play collegiately at Charleston Southern before an overseas pro career, has played for PTP in the East Coast Basketball League since 2015 (and has played for the team in TBT for many of those years as well).

He has been named All-ECBL first-team six times, including player of the year four times, and helped PTP to six league titles, most recently in June.

This year in the ECBL, he averaged 24.0 points per game, highlighted by a 37-point playoff quarterfinal effort.

He averaged 24.8 ppg throughout four playoff wins and was named 2021 Finals MVP.

