Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2020, 2021 classes

“There are more people that deserve this more than me, but I love it, and I will cherish it for the rest of my life,” he said.

John Wilson called Coach Wilson “a remarkable man. He had a major in P.E. and a minor in English, but he should have had a major in psychology. … He had an ability to make you do things you couldn’t do. Thanks to coach and sports, I stayed in school.”

John Wilson, a 1964 graduate of Glen Alpine High, played for championship teams in 1961 and 1962 and earned All-Skyline Conference honors. He has been member of the Burke County Recreation Board for more than 30 years, helped establish the Burke County Parks and Recreation Foundation, and officiated baseball, football and volleyball games for 38 years. He earned the opportunity to officiate state high school football championship games in 1982 and 2011.

Childers, who died in 2000, was inducted posthumously. A 1963 graduate of Glen Alpine High, Childers started at guard on the undefeated 1961 and 1962 football teams and also played baseball and basketball for the Green Wave. He went on to play football for Western Carolina Teachers College (now Western Carolina University) and, after graduation, entered the pharmaceutical business.

The new inductees join HOF members Jim Benfield, Jack Crump, Ralph Hawkins, Wayne Kiser and Ralph “Jug” Wilson (class of 2012); Charles “Hoof” Bennett, Carol McGalliard Causby, J.C. Fox and Jack Warren Hyatt (2013); Lane “Doc” Arrington, Jerry Duckworth Sr., Marcus Martin and Harold “Glenn” Winters (2014); Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson, Tom Biggerstaff, Dale Herron, Greg McGee and Vonda Stroupe (2015); Bob Benfield, John McGalliard, Ray Merrill and Victor Scott (2016); Hilda Wells Howerton, Gorman Pitts, Everette Pollard, Raymond Scott and Bobby Sparks (2017); Frank Kincaid, Gary Meise, Paul Noles, Richard Smith, Bill Reep and James Wilson (2018); and Bob Butler, Harold Daves, Bruce Pollard, Mac Poteat and Patricia Reeps Williams (2019).