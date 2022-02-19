Glen Alpine Sports HoF inducts 2020-21 classes

GLEN ALPINE — The Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame has added six new members, but the latest inductees say they represent more than just themselves.
"There are some people who don't get recognition who played their part so others of us could get recognition," Reid Pollard said during his induction speech Saturday night at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church.
Pollard joined Jerry Butler and the late Jackie Childers as inductees of the 2020 class, which did not have a prior induction ceremony because of COVID protocols. The trio was recognized along with 2021 inductees Gary Abernathy, Jerry McCurry and John Wilson.
A 1973 graduate of Glen Alpine High School, Pollard achieved success in basketball and football for the Green Wave, earning All-Skyline Conference honors in both sports during his 1969-73 playing career. He went on to play basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne College, where he earned a degree in economics before entering the banking industry.
"I had a whole lot of help," Pollard said. "Whatever success or records I got was because of the others."
Butler, a 1957 graduate of Glen Alpine High, played football and basketball, starting in his junior and senior seasons. After earning degrees at Lees-McRae College and Appalachian State University, he returned to Burke County as an educator and coach of basketball and baseball, winning Skyline Conference championships on the diamond
“I’ve watched a lot of good ballplayers go through Glen Alpine,” Butler said. “I played with a lot of good ballplayers, and I coached a lot of good ballplayers.”
Abernathy, a 1967 graduate of Glen Alpine High, lettered in football for three years, earned All-Burke County and All-Skyline Conference honors in his junior and senior years, and gained selection to play in the East-West Boys Home All-Star Game in Greenville.
“Rarely a day passes that I don’t recall playing football,” said Abernathy, who went on to get a degree in industrial engineering. “I am humbled and honored. I know a lot of guys who played — before me and after me — that deserve this ahead of me.”
McCurry played four years of football for the Green Wave, starting as tackle in his junior and senior seasons, later gaining recognition by his coach when Ralph “Jug” Wilson named his all-time great tackles for the Green Wave.
“Coach got on me pretty hard, saying, ‘You could be a great football player if you’d decide between playing football and being a bus driver,’” McCurry said.
McCurry, semi-retired from Jerry’s Auto Service and president of the board of directors of the Brendletown Fire and Rescue Department, called the induction an honor.
“There are more people that deserve this more than me, but I love it, and I will cherish it for the rest of my life,” he said.
John Wilson called Coach Wilson “a remarkable man. He had a major in P.E. and a minor in English, but he should have had a major in psychology. … He had an ability to make you do things you couldn’t do. Thanks to coach and sports, I stayed in school.”
John Wilson, a 1964 graduate of Glen Alpine High, played for championship teams in 1961 and 1962 and earned All-Skyline Conference honors. He has been member of the Burke County Recreation Board for more than 30 years, helped establish the Burke County Parks and Recreation Foundation, and officiated baseball, football and volleyball games for 38 years. He earned the opportunity to officiate state high school football championship games in 1982 and 2011.
Childers, who died in 2000, was inducted posthumously. A 1963 graduate of Glen Alpine High, Childers started at guard on the undefeated 1961 and 1962 football teams and also played baseball and basketball for the Green Wave. He went on to play football for Western Carolina Teachers College (now Western Carolina University) and, after graduation, entered the pharmaceutical business.
