GPro’s 7th annual Mimosa Open starts Tuesday
The GPro Tour, a golf mini-tour that calls the Carolinas home, will return to Morganton’s Mimosa Hills Golf Club for the seventh annual Mimosa Open this Tuesday through Thursday.

Defending champion Peyton White is not entered in the field. Hudson’s Matt Short, a Mimosa member, and Chance Watson of Newland are the most local participants for the tournament.

Short has been a regular contender in GPro events at Mimosa, finishing third in the fall of 2019. Short also has enjoyed success on the Korn Ferry Tour and qualified for the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte in 2019.

Watson played for Avery High School, also starring in basketball for the Vikings. He golfed collegiately for Appalachian State, serving as part of the Mountaineers’ second-place team at the Donald Ross Intercollegiate at Mimosa in 2016.

Mimosa is a par-72, 6,493-yard course with 10 par 4 holes, four par 3 holes and four par 5 holes.

A GPro Tour practice round is scheduled for Monday.

