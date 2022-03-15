H.S. ROUNDUP: Late surge pushes Table Rock baseball past Heritage

Two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning took the Table Rock baseball team from a one-run deficit to a one-run lead, which held through the final seventh frame.
The Falcons (1-1 Foothills Athletic Conf.) defended their home field with a 6-5 victory over Heritage late Monday in Morganton, gaining their first win of the spring.
Heritage previously had led 2-0 after an inning before TR got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third. Both teams scored three runs apiece as HMS held on to a 5-4 lead.
Table Rock was led by Zaydrin Hausley (2 for 4, double, three RBIs, run), Kaden Michaels (2 for 4, double, run), Alex Wall (2 for 3, double), Puckett Hudson (RBI, run), Jacob Moretz (hit, two runs) and Luke Miller (run).
Combining on the mound for TR were Michaels, who went 4 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts while allowing three earned runs, four hits and two walks, and Miller, who tossed 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and one hit.
The Eagles (0-2 FAC) were led by Austin Reid (2 for 3, RBI), James Powell (2 for 3), Gavin Johnson (hit, RBI), Kayden Barker (RBI), Chase Yambor (hit), Lathan McManus (two runs), Tyler Lange (run) and Bryson Seagle (run).
Reid pitched four innings with eight strikeouts, one earned run and five hits. Johnson went 1 2/3 innings with four strikeouts, three earned runs, three hits and one walk. And Yambor tossed 1/3 of an inning.
East Burke 11, Walter Johnson 0
The Raiders (2-0 FAC) scored eight runs in the top of the third to break open what had been a 1-0 game, and visiting EB tacked on two more in the fourth to set up a run-rule win over the host Yellow Jackets (0-2 FAC) late Monday in Morganton.
East Burke was led by Zayne Newman (2 for 2, triple, double, RBI, two runs), Colt Butcher (2 for 3, double, run), Jax Williams (hit, three RBIs, run) Jonas Weidner (hit, RBI, run), Rhett Houston (hit, RBI, run), Cash Wittenberg (hit, RBI)), Owen Hartmann (hit, two runs), Nolan Ballard (RBI), Colton Ward (hit), Maddox Mosteller (hit), Cayson Mooneyham (hit), Nathan Fortenberry (hit) and Clemson Watts (run).
Mosteller pitched three innings with six strikeouts and no hits or walks. Butcher tossed one frame with three strikeouts and not hits. And Lincoln Westcott pitched one inning with one strikeout and one hit.
Liberty 6, East McDowell 5
The host Knights (3-0 FAC) rallied back from down 5-2 in the fifth inning to remain undefeated late Monday in Morganton.
Cohen Christian sparked the comeback with a three-run home run to tie the game 5-5. Then, with the bases loaded in the sixth, Cole Attaway was hit by a pitch to bring around the winning run.
Attaway and Brady Davis led LMS with two hits apiece.
Christian pitched in relief of Laine Barrier to earn the win on the mound, but both tallied 10 strikeouts.
SOFTBALL Heritage 15, Table Rock 6
The host Lady Eagles (2-0 FAC) were dominant late Monday in Valdese, toppling the Lady Falcons (0-2 FAC).
Leading Heritage at the plate were Bailey Winkler (3 for 5, four runs) Avie Helton (2 for 4, three runs) and Mackenzie Powell (1 for 3, two runs).
Pitcher Sasha Duckworth (eight strikeouts) and catcher Lindsey Hensley combined for a complete game for the hosts.
East Burke 21, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Raiders (1-1 FAC) won in a rout at home late Monday in Icard as the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-2 FAC) stayed winless.
Leading East Burke were Hermione Garro (three hits, RBI), Heaven Waycaster (two RBIs) and Ally Boyette (two RBIs). Boyette also earned the win in the pitcher’s circle for EBMS.
Liberty falls to East McDowell
The Lady Knights (1-1 FAC) fell late Monday in Marion. No more details were available.