H.S. ROUNDUP: Late surge pushes Table Rock baseball past Heritage

Two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning took the Table Rock baseball team from a one-run deficit to a one-run lead, which held through the final seventh frame.

The Falcons (1-1 Foothills Athletic Conf.) defended their home field with a 6-5 victory over Heritage late Monday in Morganton, gaining their first win of the spring.

Heritage previously had led 2-0 after an inning before TR got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third. Both teams scored three runs apiece as HMS held on to a 5-4 lead.

Table Rock was led by Zaydrin Hausley (2 for 4, double, three RBIs, run), Kaden Michaels (2 for 4, double, run), Alex Wall (2 for 3, double), Puckett Hudson (RBI, run), Jacob Moretz (hit, two runs) and Luke Miller (run).

Combining on the mound for TR were Michaels, who went 4 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts while allowing three earned runs, four hits and two walks, and Miller, who tossed 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and one hit.

The Eagles (0-2 FAC) were led by Austin Reid (2 for 3, RBI), James Powell (2 for 3), Gavin Johnson (hit, RBI), Kayden Barker (RBI), Chase Yambor (hit), Lathan McManus (two runs), Tyler Lange (run) and Bryson Seagle (run).