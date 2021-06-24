Hendrix wins GPro at Mimosa

Apex native Bryce Hendrix had seen three rounds of 62 posted earlier in the week at the GPro Tour’s seventh annual Mimosa Open at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.

He did them one better in Thursday’s final round of the 54-hole event.

Playing in the third-to-last group, Hendrix started his round with five consecutive birdies and six in seven holes to surge to the lead en route to shooting a 9-under 61 for the low round of the event as he finished at 19-under for a two-stroke victory and a $10,000 check.

It was the former UNC-Greensboro golfer’s first win on the tour this season, though he has three other top-10 GPro results since January.

Hendrix, who was five shots back after a 67 in the opening round, followed with a 63 on Wednesday to climb back within two. On Thursday, he also birdied Nos. 15 and 18 late after an eagle on the par 5 14th re-ignited him after the early birdie binge.

He won by two over Ryan Cole of Glen Allen, Va., who had set the Mimosa Hills tournament record and tied the all-time course record when he fired a 12-under par round of 58 in winning the event in 2018.