A seven-run lead through five innings was good enough to withstand a rally for the Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team on Friday night.

Leading 1-0 through one inning, 3-0 through two, 5-0 through three and 7-0 through five innings of North Carolina Area IV non-divisional play at home in Morganton at Shuey Park, Post 21 was able to withstand the best visiting Lincoln County Post 455 had to offer with a five-spot in the top of the sixth frame and remain undefeated.

Offensively, Braxton Hensley led the way for Burke County (3-0, 2-0 N.C. Area IV West) by going 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI, two walks and a run scored. Thomas Lambert had a triple and also notched a pair of RBIs for the hosts.

Additional Post 21 offensive leaders were Hollan Cline (2 for 4, two runs), Hunter Byerly (2 for 4, run), Jagger Bailey (hit, RBI, walk), Will Weidner (hit, two runs, two walks), Brayson Buff (hit, run, walk), Waylon Rutherford (hit) and Carson Dyson (three RBIs).

Eckard started on the mound and pitched 5 1/3 innings, scattering three strikeouts, five earned runs, 11 hits and two walks. Weidner (1 2/3 innings, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits, one walk) was highly effective in relief.

“I’m really proud of our guys and the way we have started the season,” said first-year Burke County head coach Matt Baker. “We got another solid starting pitching performance from Colin Eckard and Will Weidner was able to come in and close it for us.

“At the plate, we continue to have good at-bats and are playing exceptional defense in the field. Right now, everything seems to be clicking for us. It’s a great group of guys and I’m really enjoying the opportunity to coach them.”

Burke County Post 21 returns to North Carolina Area IV West division play on Sunday evening, hosting Cherryville Post 100 at 7 p.m. at Morganton’s Shuey Park.