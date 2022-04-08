Heritage softball tops Table Rock 10-1

VALDESE — The Heritage softball team scored a Foothills Athletic Conference win over visiting Table Rock late Thursday, 10-1.

The Lady Eagles (6-3 FAC) were led by Makenzie Powell (3 for 4, run), Bailey Winkler (3 for 4, run), Sasha Duckworth (2 for 3, two runs) and Lindsey Hensley (2 for 3, run).

Working in the pitcher's circle against the Lady Falcons (2-6 FAC), Duckworth threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts as Hensley caught all seven innings for the hosts.

East Burke 17, Walter Johnson 0 (3 inn.'s)

The Lady Raiders (5-3 FAC) scored a run-rule victory over the host Lady Yellow Jackets (0-8 FAC) late Thursday in Morganton.

East Burke was led by Heaven Waycaster (hit, two RBIs), and Hermione Garro (hit, two runs).

Ally Boyette was flawless over three innings in the circle, striking out eight of the nine batters she faced.

Liberty falls to East McDowell

The host Lady Knights (1-6 FAC) lost Thursday's league game. No more details were available.

BASEBALL

Liberty 10, East McDowell 0 (6 inn.'s)

The Knights (8-0 FAC) remained undefeated, jumping out to a 3-0 lead and then combining for seven runs in the fifth and sixth frames to bring Thursday's game in Marion to an early close.

Liberty was led offensively by Malachi Pearson (three hits), Laine Barrier (two), Cohen Christian (two), Cole Attaway (two), Brady Davis (two), Hunter Powell (one), Nathan Waters (one) and Wyatt Hullette (one).

On the mound for LMS, Christian threw a five-hit shutout with four strikeouts.

East Burke 15, Walter Johnson 0 (4 inn.'s)

After a scoreless first inning, the host Raiders (5-3 FAC) took control of the contest by plating 10 runs in the second inning, two in the third and three in the fourth to set the final margin over the Yellow Jackets (0-9 FAC).

East Burke was led by Clemson Watts (3 for 3, triple, three RBIs, run), Jonas Weidner (3 for 4, double, RBI, two runs), Rhett Houston (2 for 3, two doubles, RBI, two runs), Colt Butcher (2 for 3, RBI, run), Zayne Newman (hit, RBI, two runs), Lincoln Westcott (hit, RBI), Carson Butcher (hit, RBI), Colton Ward (hit, two runs), Cayson Mooneyham (hit, run), Johnny Powell (hit, run), Nolan Ballard (hit, run), Tucker Gantt (RBI) and Owen Hartmann (run).

Colt Butcher (three strikeouts), Carson Butcher (two) and Westcott (one) combined for a two-hit effort on the mound for EBMS.

Carson Hackett went 1 for 1 for WJMS.

Heritage 6, Table Rock 1

The Eagles (3-6 FAC) defeated the Falcons (4-4 FAC) late Thursday in Valdese. No more details were available.

