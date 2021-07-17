Hickory's J.T. Poston leads PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — J.T. Poston shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship.

Poston, a Hickory native and former Western Carolina golfer, had a 13-under 131 total at rain-soaked Keene Trace in the tournament that was delayed twice Thursday because of rain and lightning. Because of the wet conditions, players were allowed to use preferred lies in the fairways.

"It's been really good," Poston said. "Just ball-striking's been a lot better than I'd say it has been the last few months. Just nice to give myself a lot of looks. They're bent greens, it's soft. Hit the ball close to the hole and you can make a few putts, too."

Poston had late birdies on the par-4 seventh and par-5 eighth in the round that began on No. 10. The 28-year-old won the 2019 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro for his lone PGA Tour title.

He's comfortable on Keene Trace's greens.

"They're a lot like what I grew up on in Hickory," Poston said. "They're bent and they're about the same speed as what I'm probably used to when I was a kid. Just kind of brings back some good memories of putting on that putting green growing up. It just feels normal to me."