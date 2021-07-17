Hickory's J.T. Poston leads PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — J.T. Poston shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship.
Poston, a Hickory native and former Western Carolina golfer, had a 13-under 131 total at rain-soaked Keene Trace in the tournament that was delayed twice Thursday because of rain and lightning. Because of the wet conditions, players were allowed to use preferred lies in the fairways.
"It's been really good," Poston said. "Just ball-striking's been a lot better than I'd say it has been the last few months. Just nice to give myself a lot of looks. They're bent greens, it's soft. Hit the ball close to the hole and you can make a few putts, too."
Poston had late birdies on the par-4 seventh and par-5 eighth in the round that began on No. 10. The 28-year-old won the 2019 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro for his lone PGA Tour title.
He's comfortable on Keene Trace's greens.
"They're a lot like what I grew up on in Hickory," Poston said. "They're bent and they're about the same speed as what I'm probably used to when I was a kid. Just kind of brings back some good memories of putting on that putting green growing up. It just feels normal to me."
Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett were a stroke back, each shooting 67 as the tour’s event opposite the season’s final major, the British Open. Brian Stuard, tied for the first-round lead after a 64, shot a 69 to drop into a tie for fourth at 11 under with Taylor Pendrith (68), Luke List (68) and Seamus Power (68).
Defending champion Jim Herman was 7 under after a 70. He won in 2019, and the event was canceled last year. John Daly missed the cut with rounds of 76 and 70.
LPGA
Defending champs co-lead team event
Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a bogey-free 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a share of the lead into the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok had a bogey-free 67 to match Clanton and Suwannapura at 15-under 195 at windy Midland Country Club. The teams closed late Saturday with a best-ball round.
Suwannapura and Clanton won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had their third straight 65, playing alternate shot Wednesday and best ball Thursday.
European Solheim Cup players Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid were 14 under, and Nelly and Jessica Korda, tied for the first-round lead after a 65, were 10 under after a 66.