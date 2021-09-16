Hollifield looks to wrap up HMS renegade title

HICKORY — Morganton driver Robbie Hollifield looks for a second title in three seasons in Hickory Motor Speedway’s renegade division entering Saturday night’s season finale, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) Championship Night presented by NAPA.

Hollifield (434 points), who also won the series championship in 2019 at HMS, holds a 10-point lead over second-place Spencer Dickinson, with double points at stake in all divisions for the final race of 2021. The rest of the field is at least 52 points behind. The renegades have been idle since Hollifield’s most recent win on Aug. 21.

Other current HMS points leaders include rookie Josh Kossek (late model), Max Price (limited late model), Jesse Clark (street stock), Charlie Watson (super truck) and Cody Combs (4-cylinder). Rookie Bryson Ruff is two points ahead of Price in the limited late models’ Paramount Kia "Big 10" Chase for the Championship.

Grandstands open at 4:45 p.m. for Saturday’s action, with qualifying at 5 p.m. Racing begins at 7 p.m. in the following order: limited late model, renegade, street stock, super truck, 4-cylinder and late model.

General admission tickets are $12.50 for adults or $10.50 for teens and seniors (ages 60 and over), with children ages 12 and under admitted free.