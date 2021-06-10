Hollifield maintains HMS renegade points lead

HICKORY — Morganton driver Robbie Hollifield remains atop the driver points for Hickory Motor Speedway’s renegade division, according to the latest standings released late Wednesday.

The 2019 division champion has 240 points, putting him six markers ahead of second-place Spencer Dickinson. Third-place David Hasson sits 22 points behind the leader. The rest of the field is at least 70 points behind with David Hasson and Brandon Hasson also in the top five.

Other current points leaders include Josh Kossek (late model), Bryson Ruff (limited late model), Marshall Sutton (street stock), Jacob Weidman (super truck) and Cody Combs (4-cylinder).

This Saturday’s action at HMS will be highlighted by a FASS Big Rig Series truck race. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with drift competitions at 7:05 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., a 15-lap FASS heat race at 7:35 p.m., and 25-lap FASS A-main races at 8:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

HMS also announced a schedule change for later this summer, moving Aug. 14’s action to Aug. 21. Late models will have twin 40-lap features with limited late models, street stocks, super trucks and renegades also racing. Aug. 14 now is the date for the SunDown Audio Competition.