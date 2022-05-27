Johnson, Markas, Whisnant enshrined as class of 2022

The Burke County Sports Hall of Fame now stands three stronger.

Danny Johnson Jr., John Markas Jr. and Art Whisnant were inducted into the hall as the class of 2022 in a ceremony held late Thursday at the Morganton Community House in downtown.

The event was hosted by Bryan Fish, the director of the city’s parks and recreation department, and emceed by Steve Fisher in a banquet hall filled with family, friends, former teammates and community members.

Johnson is a 1994 graduate of Freedom High School and helped lead the Patriots, coached by Hall of Famer Terry Rogers, to an NCHSAA 4A state championship his senior year. That season, he averaged 21 points per game and was the first Patriot to score 600 points in a single season. In the state championship game, he scored 37 points and was the unanimous MVP. He also was Associated Press all-state.

He went on to collegiate success at Clemson and the College of Charleston and played professionally in the United States, Egypt, France, Greece, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. He currently serves as a color analyst for broadcasts of College of Charleston games.

Johnson was introduced by Terry Rogers, his coach at Freedom, and by Jerry Snow, his AAU basketball coach.

“A Freedom Patriot was the biggest and best thing you could be,” Johnson said. “I was fortunate to be that as a kid. That’s what I wanted. I never knew we’d go as far as we did. We made it to the mountaintop. ... My teammates, friends and everybody did so much for me. Without those guys, I wouldn’t be standing here. And a lot of those guys should be here (in the hall).”

Markas, nicknamed “The Greek,” played and started multiple years in football and basketball and ran track at Morganton High School from 1954-58. He won 10 varsity letters, set a WNCHSAA record in the 880-yard run and was named all-conference.

Between 1958 and 1963, Markas played basketball and football at Duke. On the hardwood, Markas was a captain of the 1961-62 Blue Devils team that won an ACC championship in undefeated fashion. In football, he was a member of the 1961 Cotton Bowl champion team and was named All-American in 1962. He was doled out numerous other team awards and co-founded the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Duke.

He was introduced by lifelong friend Oval Jaynes, Markas’ wife, Brenda Markas, and by his son, John Markas III.

“My experience (in Burke County) permeated everything I’ve done as a professional in business and in sports and athletics, you name it,” Markas said. “This is a breeding ground that has put out so many young men into the world of athletics and the world of business. I pray that you sustain that process for the best of the best.”

Whisnant, who died on March 17, 2021, was a three-sport athlete at Hildebran High School from 1954-58, earning all-state honors in basketball while also playing football and basketball. He played in the 1958 East-West All-Star Game, dominating and winning MVP honors. Whisnant also played American Legion Baseball in Hickory.

Whisnant then played basketball for South Carolina from 1959-62, averaging 19 points across 79 career games. While with the Gamecocks, he was a first-team All-ACC in 1962, second-team All-ACC in 1960 and 1961, and was named All-ACC Tournament in 1962. He scored 1,505 points, which ranks in the top 10 all-time for the program. He was a fifth-round selection in the 1962 NBA Draft, going to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Those who spoke on his behalf included lifelong friend Tobe Childers and Whisnant’s sister, Renaye Shook.

“It’s my honor and privilege to accept this honor on behalf on my family,” Shook said. “He loved his family and was so proud of them and all his accomplishments. He lived his life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was always willing to help anyone.”

In addition to the three new members, the Burke County Sports Hall of Fame includes Billy Joe Patton (1993); Charles Cline (1994); Jug Wilson (1995); Joe Cheves (1999); Melvin Ruggles (2001); Marsha Crump (2002); Charley Horton and Perk Reinhardt (2003); Bill Cline and the 2004 Morganton Little League All-Stars (2004); Roy Waters (2007); Oval Jaynes and Terry Rogers (2008); H. Clinton Foust Jr. and Leon Johnson (2010); Charlie Crowe and Dub Hord (2011); Joe Brown (2012); Earl Causby and Johnny Jacumin (2013); Durward Buck and the 2015 Morganton Big League Softball Southeast Region champions (2015); Eddie Holbrook and Rev. W. Flemon McIntosh Jr. (2019); and Bill Allman, Eddie Bridges and Kerri Gardin (2021).

