Johnson, Markas, Whisnant make up spring Burke Sports HOF 2022 class

Johnson was a second-round selection in the 1999 United States Basketball League Draft, going to the Connecticut Skyhawks. He played 11 professional seasons through 2010. Johnson averaged 17 points per game in the USBL and earned its rookie of the year award. He also won a rookie of the year award in the International Basketball league, averaging 23 points for the St. Louis Storm. He later played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Charlotte Bobcats in summer, preseason and NBA D League action, and played for international teams in Egypt, France, Greece, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Johnson also played in the Continental Basketball Association.

Johnson currently serves as a color analyst for broadcasts of College of Charleston games. He is a board member of the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame, Oceanside Collegiate Academy and the College of Charleston Cougar Club.

According to information from the Hall of Fame, Markas, nicknamed “The Greek,” played and started multiple years in football and basketball and ran track at Morganton High School from 1954-58. He won 10 varsity letters, set a WNCHSAA record in the 800-yard run and was named all-conference.