Johnson, Markas, Whisnant make up spring Burke Sports HOF 2022 class

A three-man class is set to be inducted into the Burke County Sports Hall of Fame this spring.
The spring 2022 class includes Danny Johnson, John Markas Jr. and the late Art Whisnant and will be inducted in a ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 26 at the Morganton Community House.
According to information provided by the HOF, Johnson is a 1994 graduate of Freedom High School and helped lead the Patriots, coached by Hall of Famer Terry Rogers, to an NCHSAA 4A state championship his senior year. That season, he averaged 21 points per game and was the first Patriot to score 600 points in a single season. In the state championship game, he scored 37 points and was the unanimous MVP. He also was Associated Press all-state.
His college recruitment was busy, but Johnson ended up with Clemson as the first signee for Tigers coach Rick Barnes, a Hickory native and now the head coach at Tennessee. As a Tiger, Johnson earned ACC, ACC Tournament, NCAA and NIT accolades before transferring to the College of Charleston in 1996.
With the Cougars, Johnson was coached by Hall of Famer John Kresse. The duo helped guide the team to NCAA Tournament berths. And in his senior season, the Cougars won the Southern Conference in undefeated fashion and finished ranked 16th in the AP poll. Johnson was named first-team All-SoCon.
Johnson was a second-round selection in the 1999 United States Basketball League Draft, going to the Connecticut Skyhawks. He played 11 professional seasons through 2010. Johnson averaged 17 points per game in the USBL and earned its rookie of the year award. He also won a rookie of the year award in the International Basketball league, averaging 23 points for the St. Louis Storm. He later played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Charlotte Bobcats in summer, preseason and NBA D League action, and played for international teams in Egypt, France, Greece, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Johnson also played in the Continental Basketball Association.
Johnson currently serves as a color analyst for broadcasts of College of Charleston games. He is a board member of the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame, Oceanside Collegiate Academy and the College of Charleston Cougar Club.
According to information from the Hall of Fame, Markas, nicknamed “The Greek,” played and started multiple years in football and basketball and ran track at Morganton High School from 1954-58. He won 10 varsity letters, set a WNCHSAA record in the 800-yard run and was named all-conference.
Between 1958 and 1963, Markas played basketball and football at Duke. On the hardwood, Markas was a captain of the 1961-62 Blue Devils team that won an ACC championship in undefeated fashion. In football, he was a member of the 1961 Cotton Bowl champion team and was named All-American in 1962. He was doled out numerous other team awards and co-founded the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Duke.
From 1963-65, Markas served as an assistant coach Big 8 Conference-champion Oklahoma in football.
Markas stayed active in track and field from 1965-95, winning masters championships at state and regional levels in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 meters. He also was active in singles and doubles tennis, winning a Texas state tournament title, and in horseshoes.
According to information from the Hall of Fame, Whisnant, who died on March 17, 2021, was a three-sport athlete at Hildebran High School from 1954-58, earning all-state honors in basketball while also playing football and basketball. He played in the 1958 East-West All-Star Game, dominating and winning MVP honors. Whisnant also played American Legion Baseball in Hickory.
Whisnant then played basketball for South Carolina from 1959-62, averaging 19 points across 79 career games. While with the Gamecocks, he was a first-team All-ACC in 1962, second-team All-ACC in 1960 and 1961, and was named All-ACC Tournament in 1962. He scored 1,505 points, which ranks in the top 10 all-time for the program. He attempted a program-record 880 free throws and still ranks 11th with 723 career rebounds.
He was a fifth-round selection in the 1962 NBA Draft, going to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Whisnant’s accolades include a 2001 induction into the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and a 2016 induction into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, as well as being the grandfather of 2020 Masters champion and No. 1 world golfer Dustin Johnson.
Nominations currently are being accepted for a winter 2022 class.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-803-8190.