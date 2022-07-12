Jones, Clontz, Byrd lead locals over weekend

GREENSBORO — Recent Patton High School graduates Vance Jones and Caden Clontz posted a 1-2 finish on Saturday at the North Carolina United AAU Track Meet at Southeast Guilford High School while competing for Dynamic Speed Kinetix Track Club.

Jones, an NCHSAA 2A state champion in the 800, tackled the 1500 and won with a time of 4:16.70, beating out Clontz, who finished runner-up with a personal best time of 4:21.45.

Arden Clontz, who participated in her first career track meet, earned a silver medal in the 13-14 girls 1500, clocking in at 6:06.95.

In the younger divisions, Jace Ellis (9-10 boys shot put) gained a bronze medal in what also was his track meet debut with a throw of 17’4”. Austin Zibguo competed in the 8U 100 (18.72) and 200 (personal best 39.54).

Chase Tucker tallied a personal record with a time of 17.28 in the 11-12 boys 80-meter hurdles.

In 17-18 boys competition, Jaden Connelly ran in the 100 (12.12) and the 200 (24.61) and Asher Ellis recorded times of 24.52 in the 200 and 57.05 in the 400.

In another meet on Saturday in High Point, East Burke High School rising junior Kenneth Byrd recorded a personal best outdoor pole vault of 15’9”.