EUGENE, Ore. — Kenneth Byrd’s already-robust trophy case got a little fuller this past week.

East Burke High School’s rising senior athlete traveled to the West Coast to participate in the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships and claimed a victory in the boys decathlon at the event, held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Byrd headed up a podium that was completed by Washington state’s Tomeko Cates and Texas’ Owen Levesque.

Byrd was first in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.56 seconds) and the pole vault (4.80 meters). He also scored podium finishes in the 100-meter dash (second; 11.38 seconds), long jump (second; 6.26 meters), high jump (second; 2.00 meters) and discus throw (third; 43.24 meters).

In the other events, Byrd finished fifth in the shot put (11.73 meters), fifth in the 400-meter dash (52.11 seconds), ninth in the 1500-meter run (4 minutes, 53.19 seconds) and 11th in the javelin (39.96 meters).

California's Benjamin Feyrer and Minnesota's Tate Bloch completed the top five in the decathlon rundown.