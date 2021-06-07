Kirksey sets two PRs at BodyArmor Games

DURHAM — Rising Freedom High School freshman Leah Kirksey set a pair of personal records at Saturday’s BodyArmor State Games, held at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Kirksey, who recently wrapped up her eighth-grade year at Table Rock Middle School, finished second in the girls 13-14 division 800-meter run, timing in at a personal-best 2:34.61, just 0.15 seconds shy of the win after being out-leaned at the stripe. The time knocked 10 seconds off her previous best, set in 2019.

Kirksey’s other personal record on Saturday came with a in the girls 13-14 division 400-meter dash. Kirksey clocked in at 1:05.28 in that event to win her heat and finish seventh overall, a shade under 3 seconds off the victory.

Kirksey was tops in the 400 and 1600 at this year's Foothills Athletic Conference championships for TR.

