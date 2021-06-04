Krzyzewski eager for final run with the Blue Devils

DURHAM — Mike Krzyzewski had pondered for years when it would be the right time to leave a Hall of Fame coaching career that he has long loved.

Now, Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils have committed to a plan: coach a final season in a farewell tour of sorts for one of the college basketball's icons, then hand off to a trusted successor. And he's eager for that chance, particularly after a bumpy season.

“There's nothing sad about this,” the 74-year-old Krzyzewski said Thursday. “This is not sad. I'm happy. I'm excited."

The winningest coach in the history of Division I college basketball announced Wednesday that next season will be his last with the Blue Devils program he has built into one of college basketball’s bluebloods. Thursday's news conference was held at the Blue Devils’ famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium – on the court bearing Krzyzewski’s name, no less.

“I’m a lucky guy,” Krzyzewski said. “And we’re going to go for it as much as possible, as much as we can this year, and we’re going to try to return this place into being what it’s supposed to be. And then we’ll be able to walk away to another part of what we’re doing.”