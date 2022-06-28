Ledford wins HorsePower Park Renegades race

Jason Ledford (No. 14) from Newton won his first race of the season in the Renegade division at Morganton’s HorsePower Park on Saturday.

Shaun Robinson (No. 21) ran a strong second place early but had a water pump belt come off his engine, sending him to the pits. Brian Carswell (No. 17) pressured Ledford late in the event but had to settle for second. Brandon Broome (No. 17B) finished third, Chris Steadman (No. 9) was fourth and Victor Durham (No. 15) rounded out the top five.

Benji Knight (No. 12X) from Heath Springs, South Carolina, won a very competitive Mid-East Thunder Bomber Shootout race. Knight took the lead at the drop of the green flag with Madison Hoot (No. 41) in hot pursuit. Hoot pressured Knight the first 11 laps before he was able to make the pass going into the first turn, taking the lead. Hoot only led one lap before he had an engine failure, sending him to the pits. Knight led the remainder of the event to take the checkered flag. Randy Powell (No. 19) crossed the line in second but was disqualified at post-race inspection for illegal shocks. Logan Sparks (No. 19L) was awarded second, followed in third by Howie Kerley (No. 98), Chris Bivens (No. 18) in fourth and Ray Rolland (No. 38) in fifth.

Adam Piercy (No. 27) from Stanley won the Pro-4 race. Clay Ross (No. 44) finished second and Josh Hamby (No. 7H) was third.

Shawn Peche (No. 0) took the lead on the third lap and never looked back, taking the checkered flag in the Front Wheel Drive division. Joey Knowles (No. 87) led the first two laps and came home second. Ronnie Hall (No. 58) was third and Wesley Heath (No. 32) finished fourth.

Joseph Seyk (No. 74) led flag-to-flag, winning the Young Guns event. Jace Kerley (No. 9) finished second, followed in third by Holley Banks (No. 1).