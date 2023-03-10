The Burke County Sports Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for its class of 2023.

Joining the Hall will be Gary Leonhardt, Jimmy Powell and the late Wayne Owens (1902-73).

Leonhardt retired as the director of the city of Morganton’ Parks and Recreation Department after a 48-year career. He helped establish the Burke County Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Morganton Aggies semi-pro baseball franchise. He was instrumental in completing the Catawba

Greenway from the Catawba River Soccer Complex through Catawba Meadows Park, phases 1 and 2 of the Catawba River Soccer Complex, the Morganton Aquatic Center, Catawba Meadows Park and the Red, White and Bluegrass Festival. Leonhardt created numerous youth and adult programs and expanded senior trips and programs. He was director when the Morganton Little League All-Stars went to the Little League World Series in 2004 and when the Morganton Big League All Stars girls fast-pitch softball team qualified for the 2015 Big League World Series.

Powell was drafted in the eighth round of the 1974 NBA Draft after playing for Middle Tennessee State University. He returned to Morganton and was a teacher, coach and

mentor. Powell was hired in 2007 by the city of Morganton on a part-time basis as an umpire and

building and field supervisor. The time and effort he put forth in his teaching, coaching and officiating is recognized as making a difference in the community. He resides in Morganton and continues to give back to the community as a referee of many sports.

Owens will be inducted posthumously. He was the director of sports and youth Activities at the Valdese Community Center for almost 20 years. He coached the Valdese Little League baseball teams, the women’s softball teams and the adult men’s basketball team. Owens formed after-school sports leagues and won the 1958 State Biddy Basketball Tournament in Gastonia. He lost his left arm at a young age, but never let that stop him from playing or coaching sports. The gymnasium at the Valdese Community Center is currently being renovated and the new basketball court will be named Wayne Owens Court.

The Hall of Fame was developed in 1993. It was established to recognize the noteworthy sports traditions of Burke County by honoring and memorializing individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to sports traditions in Burke County.

To be inducted in to the Hall of Fame, a nominee must be someone who brought state or national attention to Burke County through their contribution to sports.

An induction ceremony to honor the 2023 class will be held at the Morganton Community House on May 25th from 6-8 p.m. Tickets will be available for advanced purchase only, starting on April 3 at the Collett Street Recreation Center for $25.

There will only be 140 seats available, so those who wish to attend should secure their spot soon. No tickets will be sold the night of the event.

For more information, call the Collett Street Recreation Center at 828-438-5350.