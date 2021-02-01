 Skip to main content
Leonhardt wins in 1st start for Campbell wrestling
Leonhardt wins in 1st start for Campbell wrestling

Leonhardt, Spencer

Leonhardt

CHARLESTON, S.C. — After seeing limited action as a true freshman, Spencer Leonhardt earned his first start for the Campbell wrestling team as a redshirt freshman on Saturday and came away victorious in Southern Conference dual action at The Citadel.

The Freedom High School graduate, two-time NCHSAA 3A state champion and four-time state podium finisher wrestled at 141 pounds and defeated the Bulldogs’ Tyler Seeley by pin. The Camels took the win over the hosts, 34-7. Campbell also defeated Davidson, 42-0, though Leonhardt did not wrestle in that match.

Leonhardt wrestled three matches at 149 pounds last winter, posting a 1-2 record. He defeated California State-Bakersfield’s Josh Brown in a 15-9 decision in the Southeast Open.

Leonhardt finished his prep career with a county-record 208 wins and was not scored on in either his state semifinal or final match as a senior, both 3-0 decisions. He was the Freedom program’s first two-time state champion and is believed to be just the second all-time FHS athlete to win a state championship back-to-back. (Leon Johnson did so in the long jump about 30 years ago.)

