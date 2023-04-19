ICARD — The Liberty boys track and field team won the title at Tuesday’s Foothills Athletic Conference championships, hosted by East Burke.

The Knights (117) placed ahead of Table Rock (107), the host Raiders (101), West McDowell (96), East McDowell (49), Heritage (37) and Walter Johnson (34). West McDowell (170) was victorious on the girls side ahead of Heritage (102), Liberty (100), East McDowell (58), Table Rock (42), the host Lady Raiders (34) and Walter Johnson (34).

Individual event champions for the LMS boys were Ely Ledford in the 110 hurdles (16.22), Noah Tallent in the 1600 (5:26.08), Kyle Taylor in the sixth/seventh-grade 800 (2:40.59) and Joe Tate in the high jump (5’8”).

The TRMS boys’ lone event winner was the 4x200 relay team (1:40.45).

The EBMS boys scored event wins with Jesiah Rees in the eighth-grade 100 (11.95) and the 200 (25.27), Daniel Cook in the 400 (1:00.31), Harrison Shook in the discus (121’0”) and the 4x400 relay team (2:24.26).

The HMS boys got an event win with Conner Brinkley in the shot put (36’3”).

The WJMS boys’ lone event winner was Jusian Perkins in the seventh-grade 100 (12.68).

For the HMS girls, event champions were Lindsey Hensley in the eighth-grade 100 (13.37) and the long jump (15’0¼”), Adelei Morrow in the 1600 (6:26.62), Macy Auton in the 400 (1:04.05) and the 4x400 relay team (5:01.60).

The LMS girls got event wins from Hannah Huggins in the high jump (4’4”) and the triple jump (29’6”), Harper Robison in the sixth-grade 100 (14.91) and Leah Clark in the seventh-grade 100 (14.22).

The EBMS girls’ lone event win came from Kendall McFalls in the 200 (28.30).

The WJMS girls scored an event title with Drew Rogers in the 55 hurdles (10.20).