Liberty, EB finish strong at FAC wrestling championships
MIDDLE SCHOOLS | FAC WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Liberty, EB finish strong at FAC wrestling championships

Liberty's Luke Parker, top, takes down a Table Rock wrestler in this January 2020 file photo. Parker on Thursday was named most outstanding wrestler at the season-ending FAC championships at West McDowell.

 RUSTY JONES, THE NEWS HERALD

MARION — The altered 2020-21 Foothills Athletic Conference middle school sports calendar drew to a close Thursday at West McDowell with the league’s six-team wrestling championship event.

The host Spartans finished first in the team points. Liberty was second thanks to two weight champions and a whopping 10 FAC runner-up finishes, and East Burke took third place with five gold medalists.

The Knights’ Aaron Duncan and Luke Parker claimed first-place finishes to end the season. Parker also earned the most outstanding wrestling award for the event.

Liberty’s second-place finishers were Braeden Capeldini, Parker Winters, Sam Coffey, Bryson Jones, Cayden Roscoe, Jackson Poarch, Julio Villanueva, Alex Rodriguez, Brayan Romero and Nicholas Parlier. Peyton Owens took third place.

East Burke's Joshua Hess, top, gains the upper hand against his Liberty opponent in a 160-pound match in Icard in this December 2019 file photo. Hess on Thursday capped a two-year run without a loss.

For EB, Joshua Hess completed a second straight undefeated season, while teammates Jacob Hodges, Chris Moore, Sonny Burns and Zach Ward also won titles to cap perfect 2021 seasons.

The Raiders’ Enrique Rebodello and Vernon Quintana both finished second and and DJ Weston and Tucker Gantt both finished third. Walter Johnson’s lone weight champion was Alex Perez at 222. No Table Rock results were available. (Heritage did not field a team this season.)

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

