Liberty tops East McDowell to win FAC tournament, cap perfect season

Perfection.

That’s what the top-seeded Liberty baseball team accomplished at home Tuesday, winning the Foothills Athletic Conference tournament championship game over No. 2 East McDowell, 8-6.

The Knights (14-0) stormed through the FAC regular season with an unblemished 12-0 league record, then won on back-to-back days in the tournament to secure that title, as well.

LMS got rolling early with four runs in the first inning off hits by Brady Davis, Cole Attaway and Laine Barrier, with Barrier’s early hit being a three-RBI double. The Trojans closed the gap to 4-3 in the top of the second but could get no closer as the hosts expanded their lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth and 8-5 in the bottom of the sixth frame before East McDowell tacked on one more run in the top of the final inning.

For the game, Liberty was led by Barrier (four hits, three doubles, three RBIs, run), Davis (two hits, double, two runs) and Attaway (two hits, two runs). Cohen Christian (RBI, two runs) added a solo home run in the fifth inning.

LMS outhit the Trojans by a 9-5 margin.

Davis earned the win on the mound for the Knights, starting and going five innings with no earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts. Barrier pitched two frames in relief, scattering three earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts to earn credit for the save.

Malachi Pearson was a defensive standout for Liberty, tallying four putouts. That included a game-ending catch on what Knights coach David Brown described as “a great lunging effort to preserve the win.”

SOFTBALL

Title game postponed

The FAC softball tournament’s championship game of No. 2 West McDowell at No. 1 East McDowell was postponed late Tuesday due to rain.

The game was played late Wednesday in Marion.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.